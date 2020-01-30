Eskom's warning that SA may again experience load-shedding on Thursday was a clear sign that the power utility could not be saved, the DA said. Picture: Reuters

Cape Town - Eskom's warning that South Africa may again experience load-shedding on Thursday evening was a clear sign that the power utility could not be saved, the opposition Democratic Alliance said on Thursday. "Eskom's warning today of a heightened risk of blackouts this evening again shows that it is in a death spiral and that it is time for the ANC government to get out of the electricity generation business and give the power to generate electricity to the people," DA public enterprises spokesman Ghaleb Cachalia.

He said Eskom was unable to work its way out of billions of rands of debt, consumed bailout cash, and could not recover billions of rands in arrears from consumers. Its infrastructure continued to fail and power generation mix was so archaic that it could not make a necessary shift to renewable energy sources.

"These are signs of an entity which cannot be saved. We maintain that it is in a death spiral, and for so long as the ANC government continues to pretend Eskom can be saved, it is dragging South Africa with it down this spiral."

Cachalia said it was worrying that the company had not tabled a solution to its financial crisis to parliament for oversight or been transparent about its plans for restructuring and operational turnaround while rolling blackouts remained on the cards.