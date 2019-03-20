Picture: Pixabay



Cape Town - "Messages being circulated via social and digital media indicating that there will not be electricity in South Africa are false and misleading," Eskom said on Wednesday.

The statement is in response to a number of messages circulating on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp warning South Africans that a complete grid collapse and national blackout are imminent.





"Eskom is aware of Eskom parody accounts being used to spread fake news. We will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media and through the official Eskom social media platforms."













The power utility, which is under tremendous pressure after a week of continuous power cuts, on Tuesday said that there was no indication when load shedding would end, but also moved to assure consumers that there were no plans at present to implement power cuts higher than Stage 4.





Eskom released a statement late on Tuesday refuting claims that it was preparing for Stage 5 and 6 power cuts.