Lobby group 'Black Caucus” may intervene in Dudu Myeni case









As former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni returns to the Pretoria High Court, a new lobby group is considering joining the case as friends of the court. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi Johannesburg - As former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni returns to the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, a new lobby group is considering joining the case as friends of the court. According to its spokesperson Vusi Thela, the group called 'Black Caucus' is made up of RET Champion, Landless People Organisation of South Africa and Amadelangokubona. Thela said they are watching the court case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (SAAPA), who want Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, thus effectively preventing her from being a director in any company. He said they would soon be seeking legal opinion in order to see how they can intervene in order to side with Myeni whom he described as a scapegoat. “As Black Caucus, we will be meeting in order to canvass for a legal opinion and see how we can intervene in this matter,” Thela said on Wednesday.

He added that they believe that are other people who were tasked with steering the SAA ship in the past and they plunged it into a financial crisis which was later inherited by Myeni who is now being dragged for the woes of the airlines company. He added that those people must be held accountable for that.

Myeni was appointed as a non-executive director for SAA in 2009 and was appointed as acting chairperson of the board in December 2012. In January 2015 she was appointed board chairperson, a position she held until the end of her term in 2017.

On Tuesday, she told Independent Media that her ongoing court case was politically motivated and she was attacked because of her proximity to former president Jacob Zuma.

Political Bureau