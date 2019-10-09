Johannesburg - As former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni returns to the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, a new lobby group is considering joining the case as friends of the court.
According to its spokesperson Vusi Thela, the group called 'Black Caucus' is made up of RET Champion, Landless People Organisation of South Africa and Amadelangokubona.
Thela said they are watching the court case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (SAAPA), who want Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, thus effectively preventing her from being a director in any company.
He said they would soon be seeking legal opinion in order to see how they can intervene in order to side with Myeni whom he described as a scapegoat.
“As Black Caucus, we will be meeting in order to canvass for a legal opinion and see how we can intervene in this matter,” Thela said on Wednesday.