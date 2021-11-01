Local government elections: ANC confident of Nelson Mandela Bay metro victory

Cape Town - The ANC believes it will win the Nelson Mandela Bay metro back from the DA with members of the community starting to stream in to vote. ANC Provincial Executive Committee member in the Eastern Cape Thabo Matiwane said there would be a strong showing by the party when voting stations close this evening.

He said the party had campaigned intensely in Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the last few months to ensure it wins it back. He said other than campaigning in their strongholds, they have gone to other areas where the party does not have enough support. However, they were certain the voters had heard their message during the campaign.

“We have done everything that we were supposed to do. We have spoken to our people, we are ready. We are very confident, we have put everything in place. We are ready,” said Matiwane. “We are confident that come the evening today, when the stations are closed, we know Nelson Mandela Bay will be back where it belongs, the ANC,” he said. The ANC has campaigned extensively in the metro and President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on two occasions in a short period.