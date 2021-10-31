Local government elections: Bheki Cele says number of high-risk areas in KwaZulu-Natal rising

Durban - A day before the entire country goes to the polls to elect their local governments for the next five years, the minister of police, Bheki Cele, has raised alarms that more areas in KwaZulu-Natal are being classified as high risk. He said in areas like KwaDukuza and eThekwini, some councillor candidates have survived assassination attempts while other candidates are in hiding, fearing for their lives ahead of the elections.

Cele who was speaking to police officers before they departed from Durban to various voting stations across KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday said despite that, SAPS officers should be ready to remove any threat that could impede the voting process. He was emphatic to the police that their role is to assist the Electoral Commission of South Africa to stage free, fair and credible elections and not to take over the process. His remarks come as on Saturday violence erupted in Umzinto in the south of KwaZulu-Natal and in Camperdown, pitting the police against protesters, leading to injuries and scuffles. Among the extra hotspots, Cele identified while he was speaking to the police battalion was Nongoma, Ulundi, eThekwini and Newcastle.

"You must double vigilant... in your double vigilance, you must stay out of politics, completely stay out of politics, do your job, your job is very much defined in the constitution. What to do? it is to protect, to combat, to investigate, but also emphasizes the point that yourselves as officers you need to uphold the law and enforce the law. Just don't forget to do that. "So it would be important then to keep elections safe... you keep the outcome safe and the integrity that they deserve. How do you do that? Do that by working with the IEC to protect the stations," Cele said to the battalion before their departure. Cele stressed that while South Africans have a right to protest any time they want to, they must not block those who want to vote or block police stations and if that happens, the police must act decisively.