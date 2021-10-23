Local government elections: Cyril Ramaphosa urges councillors to serve communities

Johannesburg - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the party’s elected councillor candidates to serve communities with dignity. Ramaphosa was speaking on Saturday during his election campaign in the Vhembe District Municipality Chamber in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, ahead of the local government elections next month.

He first received a political briefing from provincial and local leadership ahead of the party’s elections campaign in the Thulamela sub-region. He conducted a walk-about in ward 17 and held a community meeting by the sports ground. He said the ANC of former President Nelson Mandela is giving grants to the needy, taking students to university through NSFAS.

Picture: ANCLimpopo/Facebook “I am aware of the water problems that are being experienced in the province. That matter will be addressed. I am aware that there are also electricity problems. “I am also aware that parents are worried about the high unemployment of their children. All of these problems the ANC is going to fix,” Ramaphosa said. He encouraged people to vote in the November 1 polls.

Top of the complaints from residents was the lack of water, electricity and unemployment especially among the youth. The community also complained that when it rains it becomes difficult to move around easily. Picture: ANCLimpopo/Facebook “The ANC is the only party that I am encouraging you to vote for. I admit we have made mistakes but we are working on the renewal of the party. On the 1st of November please go out and vote for the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the candidates were not chosen at some ANC offices but they were elected by the people in their communities. “I invited almost 10 000 Councillor candidates from all provinces this week who pledged to serve their communities with dedication and dignity. “I told them that they are elected to serve communities and not to steal money or corruption. When they embark on their journey they must not do nepotism or hire their friends and families.”