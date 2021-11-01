Local government elections: DA lauds smooth sailing at voting stations

Johannesburg - The DA has expressed appreciation polling stations opened on time across the country on Monday morning and no major disruptions were reported. DA’s national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said early indications were there was an overwhelming turnout in her party’s strongholds, saying this was a testament to the confidence voters have in the DA’s proven track record of delivery and getting things done.

“While there have been reports of long queues in some voting stations, we encourage voters to remain in the queue until they have cast their vote. Every vote counts if South Africans are to kick the ANC out of municipalities and usher in service delivery oriented DA administrations. “The choice for this election is simple. Voters can either choose to remain under the corrupt and failing ANC or they can vote for the DA for reliable service delivery and clean governance,” Gwarube said. DA leader John Steenhuisen, accompanied by his family, cast his vote in Durban North.

Gwarube maintained Steenhuisen emphasised the DA’s commitment to action the principles of good governance contained in our manifesto. DA mayoral candidates Geordin Hill-Lewis (for City of Cape Town); Mpho Phalatse City of Joburg); Randall Williams (City of Tshwane) and Tyrone Gray (Mogale City Local Municipality in Krugersdorp) cast their votes in their respective municipalities without incident. Gwarube said this was the DA team that was ready to bring an end to decades of ANC impunity, deliver change and usher in better service delivery.