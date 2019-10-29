Cape Town - The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is considering introducing an amendment bill that will see local government departments granted more powers to deal with municipalities and other matters.
This was revealed by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in a written response to a parliamentary question by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane had enquired whether Dlamini Zuma intended introducing amendments that would enable local governments to take firm decisions on matters which involved transport and rail, energy supply and safety.
The DA had, in the build-up to the May elections, campaigned for budgets to be handed over to metro councils, so that they took over the running of harbours and Metrorail services.
It had also wanted provinces to be empowered to administer their own police force, saying crime-fighting needed localised knowledge and intelligence. In her written response, Dlamini Zuma said amendments to two sections of the Municipal Structures Act would be tabled in the National Assembly over the course of the next medium-term expenditure framework.