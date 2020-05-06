Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol

Johannesburg - Television stations have done nothing wrong by airing advertisements for alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown period while the government has banned the sale of the product, said Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) chief executive officer Gail Schimmel. On a daily basis, TV viewers were shown advertisements of different popular alcoholic beverages although the government had imposed a ban on the sale of the product during the lockdown period. Schimmel said the advertising was continuing because the law was silent when it came to promotions and marketing. “I have read the regulations around it carefully and my reading of the regulation is that there is a ban on the sale of alcohol, but there was not a ban on advertising,” she said. She said the liquor brand owners continued to spend money on advertising to make sure that consumers remember their brands when the ban is lifted “and people come back to buy their brands”.

She said as long as brand marketers stick to the rules that they had signed to adhere to the regulations, the ARB would not stop the broadcasting of the adverts.

“Provided that they stick to those rules I can see nothing in the regulation that prohibits the advertising.

“If it was, for example, an ad that told you how to buy blackmarket alcohol, that would be a problem because that would encourage you to break the law,” she said.

Schimmel said the fact that some people had stocked a number of different brands in their homes makes the advertising relevant.

She said she did not believe that the advertising would encourage people to go out to buy counterfeit liquor.

However, she said the ARB would closely monitor the adverts to make sure that they do not encourage people to go out to look blackmarket “or look for ways to get alcohol in breach of the regulation.”

“We watch the ads carefully to make sure that they do not say you must go and buy alcohol now or that alcohol is available now. The regulations have to be read as they are written.

“As they are written the ban is on the sale of alcohol, not the advertising of alcohol,” said Schimmel.

Diageo’s corporate relations director Sibani Mngadi said his company, which includes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Grand Old Parr among its popular brands, had suspended their advertising.



