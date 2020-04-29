Lockdown in SA: Do your own hair, Dlamini Zuma tells South Africans

Johannesburg - Hairdressers cannot be open under level 4 lockdown in South Africa, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Wednesday.

Dlamini Zuma said the national command council was inundated with requests to open hairdressers in the country but those who made the request to the government have been left disappointed.

“We heard you, but that cannot be allowed. There will be no social distancing at those hairdressers. The people will be in contact with each other. It is too risky to do so,” Dlamini Zuma said.

She, however, encouraged people to go to the shops and buy those products for themselves and do their hair at their respective homes.

“The hairdresser can also give advice online. When the risk of Covid-19 is gone, it is only then that we can allow them to open. It was one of the popular requests," she said.