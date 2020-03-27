Lockdown: It costs R641m to deploy army for three months

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to Speaker Thandi Modise to inform her that the army will be deployed in the streets of South Africa until the end of June.

This would come at a cost of R641m million for the next three months and close to 3 000 soldiers have been deployed by the government.

The law requires that Ramaphosa must inform the Speaker and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo of the army deployment.

He did this last year when the army was deployed in the Western Cape for the initial three months and this was extended for another six months.

This was to fight gang violence in the Cape Flats. In that operation the government deployed 1 320 soldiers. Initially, for the first three months the cost was R23m and after the deployment was extended for another six months this pushed the cost by an additional R64m.