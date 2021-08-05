Lockdown regulations: DA demands action against EFF

Cape Town - The DA is calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take action against the EFF after their march held today broke lockdown regulations. The red berets took to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal – from eThekwini to Phoenix – protesting the racial killings of 36 people in Phoenix recently.

A report reads that today’s march, which saw a crowd of about 6 000 people, turned rowdy and violent. DA MP Andrew Whitfield said it is clear that no social distancing was maintained. “Pictures and videos of the EFF’s march from eThekwini to Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal clearly show protesters without masks, gathering in a large crowd with no social distance being maintained. It’s certainly interesting that the EFF is claiming to protest the lives lost during the riots and looting in KZN nearly a month ago, but cares so little for the lives and safety of their supporters in the midst of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.