Lockdown regulations: DA demands action against EFF
Cape Town - The DA is calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take action against the EFF after their march held today broke lockdown regulations.
The red berets took to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal – from eThekwini to Phoenix – protesting the racial killings of 36 people in Phoenix recently.
A report reads that today’s march, which saw a crowd of about 6 000 people, turned rowdy and violent.
DA MP Andrew Whitfield said it is clear that no social distancing was maintained.
“Pictures and videos of the EFF’s march from eThekwini to Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal clearly show protesters without masks, gathering in a large crowd with no social distance being maintained. It’s certainly interesting that the EFF is claiming to protest the lives lost during the riots and looting in KZN nearly a month ago, but cares so little for the lives and safety of their supporters in the midst of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
“While ordinary citizens would have endured the full wrath of SAPS, and have been persecuted for lesser transgressions, the EFF is allowed to do as they please and endanger the lives of people by not only hosting potential super-spreader events, but also with the threat of violence, vandalism and intimidation that has become synonymous with EFF protests,” said Whitfield.
He is of the opinion that the police have different rules when it comes to the EFF, as police fail to act against them when needed.
Whitfield said it was time that SAPS realised they are not the EFF’s “private security”. He added: “It cannot be that a party that only preaches violence and hatred and incites its supporters to unspeakable acts, are protected when they flagrantly and proudly break laws and regulations.”
Political Bureau