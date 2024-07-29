‘Long overdue!’ Social media reacts as ANC expels Zuma for launching MK Party

It was long overdue, good riddance and who cares, were some of the ways people on social media reacted to former president Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the governing African National Congress. The expulsion comes after an ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) found Zuma guilty of misconduct by contravening rule 25.17 of the ANC constitution. The ANC disciplinary committee headed by Envy Surty expelled Zuma for forming the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party in December last year.

In a leaked NDC report, the ANC found Zuma guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the organisation by acting in collaborating with the MKP in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC. Zuma can appeal the outcome within 21 days. Zuma’s MKP, which is now the official opposition in the 7th administration, dealt the ANC a serious blow in the May 29 elections when it helped reduce the ANC poll below 40%. The MKP secured over 14% of the vote in the national polls and more than 45% of the vote in KZN.

News of Zuma’s expulsion has sparked a range of responses on X, where some of the reactions have been mixed and intense. Supporters of the ANC and critics of Zuma have welcomed the party’s disciplinary action, viewing it as necessary to uphold party discipline and maintaining unity. They argue that Zuma’s decision to form a new political party undermined ANC principles and unity, necessitating a firm response.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mbuyane said the NDC made the right decision by expelling former president Zuma. Mbuyane said the party "will not work with anarchists who have been causing instability". User @GJungle1234 said: “This is Jacob Zuma. Apparently, he's going to challenge it. He's like a queen bee who expects gifts from all her lovers, and getting rejected by the ex after trying to woo them doesn't work anymore. I am intrigued as to what his appeal will contain.’’

I am intrigued as to what his appeal will contain. — George (@GJungle1234) July 29, 2024 @MrHumblenesser said: “Lol, but this has nothing to do with MKP, it’s solely between the ANC and its errant member. If you had any self respect you would also discipline Zuma for being a member of another party, I don’t know your constitution but I am sure this is one of the basic rules for any party.’’ Lol, but this has nothing to do with MK, it’s solely between the ANC and its errant member. If you had any self respect yoh would also discipline Zuma for being a member of another party, I don’t know your constitution but I am sure this is one of the basic rules for any party.

— DDM (@MrHumblenesser) July 29, 2024 User @NiphoDbn criticized the ANC. ‘’Useless announcement or action, does nothing in moving us forward as a country. The sooner political parties stop fighting each other and focus on serving the public things will improve.’’ Useless announcement or action, does nothing in moving us forward as a country. The sooner political parties stop fighting each other and focus on serving the public things will improve.

— Nhlaka (@NiphoDbn) July 29, 2024 @VelisileB said: ’’It is long overdue. Mr Zuma has been playing mind games with the ANC for a while now. He can’t openly campaign for another party and claims to be part of the ANC, so it’s a good recommendation.’’ Good morning, team. It is long overdue. Mr Zuma has been playing mind games with the ANC for a while now. He can’t openly campaign for another party and claims to be part of the ANC, so it’s a good recommendation. — Velisile Bukula (@VelisileB) July 29, 2024 @shshangase_6835 remarked,’’Nothing much to be said there. It was given. ANC just changed the name to MKP. Watch the space.’’

Nothing much to be said there. It was given. ANC just changed the name to MKP. Watch the space. — Shukelihle14 (@shshangase_6835) July 29, 2024 @Tman201315 questioned: ’’How do you expel the leader of another political party?? ANC has serious leadership crisis.’’ How do you expell the leader of another political party?? ANC has serious leadership crisis..