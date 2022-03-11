LOOK: A turbulent year since passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini, royal house deeply divided

Durban – March 12 will mark a year since the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the longest-reigning Zulu monarch who took the throne in 1971 amid turbulence and restored it to almost its former glory. Aged 72, the king, who battled diabetes, passed away in a hospital in Durban, throwing the Zulu nation and South Africa into mourning amid Covid-19 restrictions.

His passing away also sparked a crippling feud in the royal house as the battle for the throne started even before he was buried in the thick of night on March 17. A battle within the royal family ensued about who would take over the throne. The succession issue was hardly discussed as the king was the only traditional leader some generations within the royal family had known.

There also were no signs that he was not well, leaving a vacuum and subsequently a fight for power. King Goodwill Zwelithini during the traditional leaders meeting in Nongoma on July 5, 2015 Picture : Mandla Mkhize/African News Agency (ANA) Archives A year later there are three factions that are vying for royal power.

At first, it was thought that the issue of succession was a done deal as the now de facto king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini was widely tipped to take over as the next king. This was so because he is the first-born son of the senior wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu who came from the monarch of eSwatini. However, a few days before the king was “planted” divisions started to show when the half brother of King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu Zulu and his half-sister, Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and a few others started publicly challenging Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the nation, and the king who was driving the “planting” programme.

During one press conference, Prince Mbonisi said the king would not lie in state for public viewing of his body as it had been announced earlier by Buthelezi after consulting with other royal family members. The procession accompanying King Zwelithini's cousin leading to where King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's body lay in KwaKhethomthandayo, Nongoma, in 2021. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

“The king will be planted in accordance with our Zulu culture. “He will be planted by Amabutho (Zulu) regiments at night and that is how things are done in our culture. “There will be no viewing of the king,” the prince said during one impromptu press conference with Princess Thembi at his side.

The low-intensity fight continued with Buthelezi opting to exercise restraint by not publicly responding to the few who were later dubbed the “royal rebels“. King Goodwill Zwelithini shares a joke with Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi at a meeting in Nongoma in 2007. Picture: Mandla Mkhize/African News Agency (ANA) Archives However, days later, the tensions were laid bare when Buthelezi addressed princes at the gates of KwaKhethomthandayo palace.

During that address, Buthelezi spoke publicly about the many challenges he once had with the late king and said he was doing so because it was a way of reconciling and freeing the king’s spirits. The royal rebels condemned Buthelezi for that, saying he was airing the dirty laundry of the royal court in public as among the things he spoke about was how the king was being persecuted by his brothers while he was on the throne. During a memorial service on March 18, 2021, which was addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Princess Thembi showed the world how wide the divisions over succession were when she told the globally watched memorial service that no one knew who would be the next king.

Video: IOL Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics

That was despite the fact that Misuzulu KaZwelithini was already in eSwatini and being groomed to come back to take over. “Right now no one knows who will be the next king, even the departed king never knew. “Only God knows,” Princess Thembi said, raising a few eyebrows within and outside the royal court.

The burial was done and dusted and the public eyes shifted away from the royal family after a mourning period was declared and observed. Shortly after the mourning period was observed the royal family convened to nominate a regent. Court papers filed by Buthelezi when the fight for the throne flared up showed that Prince Mbonisi was nominated by some royal family members to act on the throne until a new king has been identified.

Buthelezi said the nomination was turned down when it was said the issue of the regent was settled as Queen Mantfombi, the mother of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was the correct regent and the matter was settled. Video: Supplied In the papers, Buthelezi said even princess Nombuso and Princess Ntandoyenkosi said it was given that the regency should go to the now late Queen Mantfombi as the senior wife of the late King.

A lot has happened since then as Queen Mantfombi passed away on April 29 while being treated at a hospital in Johannesburg and on May 7 Misuzulu KaZwelithini was announced as the next king. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics Almost a year later, the issue of his nomination was settled by Judge Isaac Madondo ruling that he was the right heir and dismissed a challenge by Princesses Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma and Prince Mbonisi to have his coronation interdicted.

He ruled that they have no right to do so as they are not running for the throne and Misuzulu was the only one eligible. Despite all that, King Misuzulu's de facto reign is still not accepted by all. Shortly after the March 2 ruling of Judge Madondo, Prince Mbonisi and his half-brother, Prince Vulindlela issued a statement saying there was still no king.

“The Zulu royal family further reiterates that as per our custom and tradition, pronouncements of a new King cannot be made without the family performing our sacred rituals specifically, Ukukhuphula Isilo (Connecting the King’s spirit), Ukugeza Izigodlo (Cleansing of the Royal Palaces) and especially Ukugeza Isihlalo (Cleansing the throne),” says the statement. A few days later it was clear that the royal rebels who first backed Prince Simakade for the throne and later dumped him and then backed Prince Buzabazi have not accepted Misuzulu KaZwelithini as their king. When the king convened a marula festival at Machobeni palace in Ngwavuma on March 6 this year, they did not show up, although a large contingent of royal family members were present.

As late as Thursday this week, Princess Thembi said she would not attend the prayer to be held KwaKhangelamankengane palace, the new seat for royal power used by King Misuzulu. Senior princess Thembi Zulu and senior Prince Mbonisi Zulu. File photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Instead, she said she would be at KwaKhethomthandayo “with all royal family members” to attend the cleansing ceremony as announced by Prince Mbonisi and Prince Vulindlela. “I will go to KwaKhethomthandayo for the prayer and later a cleansing ceremony, not to the prayer at KwaKhangalemankengane.

“I was not invited to that prayer," she told Independent Media. A year since the king's death, unity in the royal court and to a lesser extent within the Zulu nation remains elusive. [email protected]