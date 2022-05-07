LOOK: ANC conference in Eastern Cape set to get under way

Cape Town - The ANC conference in the Eastern Cape is expected to start on Saturday after intense campaigning by two factions over the last few hours. Hundreds of delegates from the province will be making their way to the venue in East London where security has been tightened.

Story continues below Advertisment

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to open the conference on Saturday. The conference will see the new provincial executive committee members elected. The start of the gathering comes after last ditch efforts by both Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, whose supporters were vociferous in their support for either candidate.

Hundreds of delegates are expected to pack the convention centre. ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chair #OscarMabuyane arrives at Orient Theatre for registration and is received by some delegates. 🎥@mabhiza_zn #ANC #ANCEC2022 #ANCEC pic.twitter.com/glx0to2jSE — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) May 6, 2022 Mabuyane had earlier denied claims of vote buying after his rival Madikizela said delegates should take the money, when offered, but must vote correctly.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mabuyane, who is the former provincial chairperson, is battling with his former treasurer, Madikizela, for the position to lead the Eastern Cape. The two contenders are also part of the executive in the province where Mabuyane serves as Premier and Madikizela as MEC for Public Works. So far there are two groups of ANC delegates chanting at Orient theatre paking bay ahead of the 9th ANC Eastern Cape Provincial conference. @IOLPolitics #ANCEC2022 pic.twitter.com/1WfINha0ja — Bheki Radebe (@mabhiza_zn) May 6, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

Security has been tightened in the conference to prevent what happened in 2017 where delegates attacked each other with chairs and some were sent to hospital. But Mabuyane has given assurances that the conference would be without glitches and delegates would be protected. Madikizela has described the conference as the most important in the province.

Story continues below Advertisment

The gathering takes place after it was postponed in April. But Mabuyane said all outstanding issues had been resolved and they were ready for the start of the conference. [email protected]