LOOK: ANC finally votes for new leaders in Eastern Cape after credential delays

The ANC in the Eastern Cape will have a new leader on Monday after voting got underway early in the morning after an intense standoff on the credentials. The party has been stuck on the question of credentials for some of the branch delegates for hours on Sunday until they were adopted by delegates.

There are more than 1 300 voting delegates taking part in choosing the five leaders to lead the province and the Provincial Executive Committee. Oscar Mabuyane, who is the former provincial chairperson and convenor, is facing off against former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela. President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the conference on Monday.

The battle for control of the party has been intense this weekend, with both sides pushing for their candidates. ANC NEC deployee Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said they had to attend to some of the issues that had been raised by the conference. One of the issues was to get the steering committee to check if they agreed with the report on credentials.

“The issues there were about the authority of the court about Rubusana,” said Motsoaledi. This related to the judgment on Saturday that rejected an urgent application by some of the members to exclude some of the branches from the Dr BW Rubusana region. Motsoaledi said this was one of the sticking points.

But the conference was now going ahead to vote for new leaders after the issues were resolved. The conference had to be moved to Monday after it was clear it could not be concluded on Sunday because of the delays. [email protected]

