Friday, December 16, 2022

LOOK: ANC T-shirt that will have your head spinning

Published 52m ago

Video by Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

It's no secret ANC members love fashion, more so if it comes in green, yellow and black.

From onesies to leather jackets, bucket hats, scarves, sweaters, handbags, and even leather shoes (think Florsheim), ANC merchandisers and salesmen and women are constantly determined to stay on top of their game and go the extra mile to make a buck or two.

We can't be mad either at the latest addition to the fashion trend - the new vertigo-print shirt, currently on sale outside Nasrec elective conference venue.

The design has caught our attention, and it looks like it may sell like hotcakes at the conference.

WATCH: Vendor Helen Mongalo on the zebra-print T-shirt

A vendor, Malerato Mokhotla from Newlands in Johannesburg, said her sales had sky-rocketed.

She sells each T-shirt for R300.

"My boss came up with the design. He wanted something different this time around. We're looking to sell more throughout the conference," she said.

IOL

ANC

