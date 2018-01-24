SA's Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown met with Eskom's new board chairman Jabu Mabuza on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied by ministry of public enterprises

Cape Town - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown met with newly appointed board chairman of South Africa's biggest state-owned company, Eskom, on Wednesday.

Jabu Mabuza's appointment was announced at the weekend. A new chief executive officer, Phakamani Hadebe, was also appointed.

According to Brown's office, she met Mabuza "to discuss Eskom’s immediate priorities and how they will work together".

Mabuza and Hadebe, along with other newly appointment board members, will take over the company which as the South Africa's electricity generator is critical to the country's economy.

The company had been facing several problems, including a weak financial position, declining revenues, and governance failures, which threatened the sustainability of the company in future.

Other appointees to the new board are Sifiso Dabengwa; Sindi Mabaso-Koyana; Mark Lamberti; Tshepo Mongalo; Malegapuru Makgoba; Busisiwe Mavuso; Nelisiwe Magubane; Rod Crompton; George Sebulela; Pulane Molokwane; Banothile Makhubela; and Jacky Molisane.

African News Agency/ANA