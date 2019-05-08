Former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward. Screengrab

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward cast his vote on Wednesday morning at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla where his father was also expected to vote at 10am and says that he expects an overwhelming victory for the party. Residents of the village have braved the scorching heat standing in the queue awaiting their chance to cast their vote.

The voting station, situated in the KwaNxamalala village of Nkandla, is within eyeshot of Zuma's controversial R246 million compound.

The voting station has 1 800 registered voters and by 09.30 AM it had already seen over 250 voters cast their votes.

Edward Zuma said that the sixth elections were an indication of the country's maturing democracy which turned 25 years last month and that he was confident that his party would emerge victorious both nationally and in the provinces.

With fears that the implication of numerous ANC leaders in the state capture inquiry would hurt the party at the polls, he said that the party's leadership, elected in Nasrec in December 2017, was already carrying out the mandate it was given at the conference to root out corruption.

Edward Zuma cast his vote on Wednesday morning at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla. Video: Samkelo Mtshali





"We would expect that in the next five years the ANC will be at the forefront of fighting corruption," Zuma said.

Baqaphele Thusi of KwaNxamalala village said that she began walking to the voting station as early as 7am and was happy to have cast her vote for the sixth time in the general elections.

The voting station's presiding officer Zwelomusa Mbambo said that besides a malfunctioning scanner, which had delayed the start of voting but has since been fixed, everything was proceeding without any glitches.