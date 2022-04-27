LOOK: EFF celebrates Freedom Day with rally in Pretoria

Johannesburg - The EFF is celebrating Freedom Day in Moretele View Park, Pretoria, as it marks the 28th anniversary of the first Democratic elections.

Fighters pulled up in numbers at the park in celebration of the country's democracy. Some young fighters told IOL that they were born in democracy but they are not enjoying the benefits.

“We are long in the democracy or rather, what’s called a democratic country, but then we still face situations like racism as well as inequality. We still pay for school fees even though the national government promised our parents back then that their children will definitely benefit from democracy, but it's nothing for us,” they said.

In a statement released by the EFF, the party said the democratic transition which is observed today was prematurely declared Freedom Day, but nothing much has changed for the objective realities of black people.