LOOK: Former acting chairperson Eunice Mgcina congratulates the newly-elected ANC Joburg regional leadership

The former acting chairperson of the Greater Johannesburg Region Eunice Mgcina has congratulated the newl-elected top five leadership in the Johannesburg region and said she was “fully behind” them. “What is left for us is to rally behind those who are elected and support them in programmes that the executive committee of the region will come up with. We'll put our support behind them. If they need us to assist, we will always assist,” she added.

Mgcina was nominated at the 11th hour on the second day of the conference by delegates who believed in her and how she might be fit for the chairperson position. She lost to Dada Morero, the new chairperson of Joburg, with just a difference of 10 votes. According to the IEC results, Morero obtained 153 votes beating Mgcina who got 143 votes. However, she mentioned that the only critical issue they were facing now was for the ANC to reclaim its power back in the city of Johannesburg and “in that fight we will make sure we are there to help the African National Congress”. Mgcina explained they had a lot to do as the ANC.

“Our people need us, we are responsible for 87 wards out of the 137 wards in Johannesburg and those residents are looking up to us to resolve their challenges. We have Eskom issues particularly in Soweto. We must find a way of making sure that national and provincial governments come to the party and assist our people with electricity especially now during winter time. “So we have a task ahead of us and we will definitely work with the leadership to make sure we address all the challenges that our people are faced with in the city,” she maintained. Mgcina indicated she was happy there was a woman in the top five leadership that was elected.

But, she expressed disappointment in that “we are still fighting patriarchy” in the organisation. She also urged women to work together and make sure they supported each other as women in the ANC particularly. [email protected]

