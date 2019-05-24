Former President Jacob Zuma sings with supporters after his appearance in the High Court where he faces charges that include fraud, corruption and racketeering, in Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg - A bullish Jacob Zuma has emerged out of a four-day legal battle with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to warn those itching for his prosecution that they will regret harbouring those wishes as people they hold in high regard may emerge as the corrupt ones who benefited from the controversial arms purchase deal. Speaking in isiZulu to his over 3 000 supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday afternoon, an occasionally sarcastic Zuma said his prosecution "may yield another Bosasa" where people who are thought to be holy might be implicated.

The former president insisted that he cannot be prosecuted as he has done nothing wrong, claiming that this case is politically motivated.

He added for over ten years, many people have insulted him, calling him a thief despite the fact that they have failed to produce evidence to substantiate their comments.

"This case may implicate other people while you were expecting Zuma, who is said to have pocketed massive sums. Let them proceed with the prosecution if they want to but I know for a fact that I haven't done anything wrong and while some politicians may think they are safe, if the case proceeds, they may find themselves inside the dock having to provide answers," he said.

Supporters cheer as former president Jacob Zuma prepares to address them.

Zuma also used the revelations of the Zondo Commission into State Capture to warn those some of those who had implicated him them that should his prosecution proceed, it may yield similar results.

"If I was them, I would have let the case to slip out of the radar because there is no Zuma in it no matter how hard you may dig for him, instead, you will only hear about holy cows and people you never expected," he told the crowd.

Shedding light on the contentious secret letter his legal team wanted to present before an open court on Thursday, he said the three judges said the letter should be presented to them and they will go through it privately.

"If it does not continue, we will never know what it contains and if the prosecution continues will the get to know the content and know the names of the people implicated," Zuma said.

Taking a swipe at his political detractors, he said there were some political figures who still want him to be prosecuted for the corruption.

Judgment in the matter was reserved, it will be handed down at a later date and Zuma's supporters like former KZN Agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe have already hinted they may appeal the judgment if it does not favour them.

