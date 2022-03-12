LOOK: King Misuzulu’s backers claim victory after two rival royal prayers for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini

Video by Sihle Mavuso Nongoma - After a day of high drama in the Zulu royal family after its factions hosted two competing prayers to mark one year since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, backers of de facto king Misuzulu KaZwelithini claimed they had a bigger attendance.

The first prayer was held at KwaKhethomthandayo palace in Nongoma and was led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Prince Thokozani Zulu and Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu of the so-called royal rebels. A few kilometres away from this palace, a similar prayer was held at KwaKhangalemankengane palace that was attended by King Misuzulu, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi and senior royal family members like Queen Mavis Zungu (widow of King Bhekuzulu) and Prince Philemon Zulu of KwaFihlinqindi. During this prayer, those in support of King Misuzulu took turns taking swipes at the royal rebels, even though they did not name them.

At the end of the prayer at KwaKhangelamankengane, Prince Chris claimed that the balance of forces was in their favour. The prince triumphantly said to Independent Media: "If everyone is here, then who is attending the prayer at KwaKhethomthandayo? Look at the large number of people who are here."

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics Both prayers attracted ordinary members of the public from all over the country, religious groups and Zulu regiments. There was still a debate about which palace had the biggest attendance. In all this, during his address of the prayer at KwaKhangelamankengane, de facto king Misuzulu KaZwelithini opted to steer clear of the royal conflict by asking the people to pray for the divided royal house and said: "All shall be fine."

PICS: King #MisuzulukaZwelithini takes the podium #KwaKhangalemankengane palace to address the prayer service to mark a year since the passing away of King #GoodwillZwelithini. @ZANewsFlash / @IOL pic.twitter.com/czYxAWYQgW — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) March 12, 2022 Grilled by the media about the divisions and having different prayers, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who was one of the organisers of the rival prayer at KwaKhethomthandayo, repeated his long-standing claims that the Zulu nation was still without a King and said they were in no hurry to name their candidate for the throne. Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics

