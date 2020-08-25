LOOK: Mbalula gives four more airports green light, explains level 2 transport restrictions

Durban - Four more airports have been given the green light to resume operations. On Tuesday, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced that Mthatha, Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa and Margate airports would resume operations under level 2 of the national lockdown. He said already 14 airports have been given permission to operate. Mbalula added that international air travel remains prohibited in alert level 2.

AVIATION



He said that for the undertaking of short-distance public transport of 200km or less, buses, mini-buses, midi-buses, e-hailing services, metered taxis, shuttle service, chauffeur-driven vehicles and scholar transport vehicles are permitted to carry 100% of their maximum licence capacity.

"Rail operations are permitted to carry a maximum of 70% of their licensed passenger capacity. Long-distance passenger rail is now permitted to resume operations subject to the passenger capacity restriction," Mbalula said.

He explained that regarding the maritime industry, foreign crew changes were permitted at the Cape Town port and Port of Durban.

He explained that a request for crew changes must be submitted to the Department of Transport at least four days in advance.

MARITIME



The minister announced that cruise ships remain prohibited from calling at any of the South African ports except for the disembarkation of the returning of South African crew or South African citizens or holders of permanent residence permits.

