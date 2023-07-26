LOOK: Melmoth community up in arms to stop Jindal from establishing iron ore mine in rural Ntembeni

Jindal Mining's bid to establish an iron ore mine in the largely agricultural rural area of Ntembeni in Melmoth in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been met with fierce opposition. On Wednesday, the angry community of the area largely dependent on sugar cane farming picketed against the Indian mining company, telling it to pack up and leave their ancestral land.

The community blockaded the R66 which connects Eshowe, Ulundi, Vryheid, Nongoma, Pongola and other parts in the north of the province. Traffic came to a standstill. Picture: Supplied JUST IN: The community of Ntembeni near Melmoth is protesting and has blocked the R66/R34 and they want the proposed iron ore mine in the area to be stopped. They say the mine will force them out of their ancestral land and the mining will be conducted on their graves. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Q0HSzZQUkF — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 26, 2023 They alleged that the mining activities are going to force hundreds of households from tribal land they occupied for decades.

The blocked R66 near Melmoth. Picture: Supplied They also alleged that mining activity would also be conducted on top of their relatives' graves. The political leadership of the IFP-led Mthonjaneni (Melmoth) Local Municipality led by Mayor Mbangiseni Biyela, confirmed the protest. It tried to intervene and calm down the protests. However, the residents were having none of it, saying their protest was not aimed at the municipality, but at the mining firm.

The police had to intervene. Picture: Supplied In one recorded heated exchange between the community and a local Jindal representative, the community told a man identified as Gcabashe, to leave their area. PICS: The protest by the community of Ntembeni near Melmoth in northern KZN. The community is against Jindal, an Indian mining giant from mining Iron Ore in their tribal land, saying households will be relocated, and the mining will be on graves of their relatives. @IOL pic.twitter.com/7LCUY0XASG — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 26, 2023 “Sir, when I look at you, I get teary. You left your own village and came here to harass us with a mine. I am sure in your area there is no mine, but you came to open it here because Ntembeni is free for all. As of today, right now, please pack all your stuff and leave our area. We don’t want to see you here tomorrow morning," an unidentified resident told Gcabashe whose first name was not obtained.” The rush to mine iron ore in the area started earlier this year when it was announced that, after years of exploration starting around 2011, the precious mineral had been discovered.