LOOK: New KZN Human Settlements MEC commits to finishing all stalled housing projects in the province

Melmoth - The new MEC for Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal has committed himself to have all stalled housing projects in the province, starting with the Thubalethu project in Melmoth in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, finished. MEC Sipho Nkosi said they have allocated R89 million to get the project done and they have instructed the contractor to work overtime to get the project done and dusted.

Nkosi made this undertaking on Monday after together with the leadership of the Mthonjaneni (Melmoth) Local Municipality and the King Cetshwayo District Municipality met and mapped a way forward that would ensure the project is finished. WATCH: The KZN Department of Human Settlements, Mthonjaneni local municipality & King Cetshwayo district municipality have agreed to revive the stalled Thubalethu housing project, Melmoth. The Department said R89 million has been set aside to urgently revive the project. @IOL pic.twitter.com/QvqhGxxsP0 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 19, 2023 The R168 million Thubalethu housing project was first mooted in 2006 to get people out of shacks in the formerly black township. Work started around 2011, but a few years later the work was stalled when the IFP leadership at the local municipality level clashed with the district municipality which at the time was led by the ANC.

PHOTOS: The stalled Thubalethu housing project in Melmothin northern KwaZulu-Natal. There are efforts to salvage the multi-million project that started around 2011. @IOL pic.twitter.com/xuEL2aBPUC — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 19, 2023 The district municipality which was supposed to lay the water and sanitation infrastructure neglected that duty and allegedly returned money to the Treasury. After visiting the project, Nkosi and Mbangiseni Biyela, the mayor Mthonjaneni, jointly briefed the media and they said a way forward has been agreed upon. “There is money for the project and we have asked the contractor to speed up the project, there won’t be issues of payment, there is a budget for this.

UPDATE: KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements, Sipho KK Nkosi and Mthonjaneni local municipality Mayor, Mbangiseni Biyela are now briefing the media regarding efforts to revive the stalled Thubalethu housing project in Melmoth. @IOL pic.twitter.com/nzDyNyuYgS — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 19, 2023 “We also agreed that since it is the district of King Cetshwayo to install water and sanitation as per the constitution of the country, they will do two things. “Firstly, they will urgently finish the borehole around so that there is water to continue the project. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

“We are grateful that the sanitation infrastructure is now in place, what is left now is moving the water from the borehole,” Nkosi said. The municipal manager of the district, Philani Sibiya who spoke on behalf of Thami Ntuli, the district mayor, agreed that they are on board to ensure that the project is finished after years of delays. PHOTOS: The eastern side of the stalled Thubalethu housing project in Melmoth in northern KZN. Political bickering between the ANC led provincial government and IFP-led local and district municipalities is behind this. Most of the houses this are nearly rotting. @IOL pic.twitter.com/AJqeGfr36K — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 19, 2023 Echoing Nkosi, Biyela said all is now on track and there is already work done on the eastern side of the project and over 200 houses are now done and dusted on the western side and ready for occupation.

“I know that you have just assumed office, but I have trust in you that you will do this work since you personally saw the project. “The damage in this project is huge, however, many houses are done, they have electricity, they have water,” Biyela said. Asked about the stalled housing projects in Zakheni in Ladysmith and Loskop near Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Nkosi said he would also ensure that they are finished.

NEWS: Another much needed rural housing project lies in ruins in KwaZulu-Natal. Residents of Loskop near Estcourt in the Midlands claims that the project has been like this for years, and the provincial Department of Human Settlements never explained what stalled it. @IOL pic.twitter.com/v6hEn9YkJq — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 19, 2023 However, Nkosi was frank enough to admit that since he was new to the job, he was not aware of the stalled project in Loskop and promised that he will visit it and get it back on track. “By Monday next week I would have gone to that Loskop project just to check about it and the staff,” he said. [email protected]