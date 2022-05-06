LOOK: Oscar Mabuyane assures ANC delegates that security has been beefed up at Eastern Cape conference

Videos by Bheki Radebe Cape Town - The ANC has assured its delegates attending its provincial conference in the Eastern Cape that security measures were in place to deal with any eventuality.

ANC convenor in the province Oscar Mabuyane said on Friday they have ensured that security was beefed up at the venue for the conference. This comes after the “festival of chairs conference” in the province five years ago where Mabuyane and the Provincial Executive Committee were elected. At the conference delegates threw chairs at each other, leading to some being injured and needing hospital treatment.

The fracas happened after disagreements over the adoption of credentials at this conference in East London in 2017. This was in the build up to the Nasrec conference of that year.

But Mabuyane on Friday promised that security measures would be tightened. “The issue of the safety of delegates is guaranteed. You can see the precinct, how we have heightened security. But people will be free as delegates to express their views to make sure that they help the ANC move forward,” said Mabuyane. Mabuyane is battling against ex-treasurer Babalo Madikizela for the position of provincial chairperson.

Picture: Bheki Radebe/Current Affairs Madikizela has also intensified his campaign to be elected. The Eastern Cape is the second province to hold its provincial conference, after Mpumalanga managed to elect new leaders a few weeks ago. [email protected]

