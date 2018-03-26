Cape Town - A police station and public library were set alight during illegal land invasions taking place in Zwelihle, Hermanus.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has condemned the incident in which armed residents ran amok in the township and tried to illegally occupy land.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested more than 25 people.





Red Ants on foot in order to detain the crowd #hermanus

"I call on the SAPS to act in full force against those who occupy land illegally, perpetrate violence, and damage to property. I condemn the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals as a result of the ongoing protests and call on SAPS to ensure the safety of all residents and property in the area," said DA Constituency Head of Overstrand, Masizole Mnqasela in a statement on Monday.

















"It is highly unfortunate that public property which delivers essential services to this community, such as the public library and busses, and police station were vandalised and damaged."

The DA in the province said it was committed to solving service delivery disputes in a 'sustainable manner'.

