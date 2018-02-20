Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday paid tribute to Jacob Zuma at a farewell cocktail function hosted for the former president at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa, who took over from Zuma last week, thanked the former president for his contribution to South Africa’s development during his nine years in office.

Zuma in turn, wished Ramaphosa well and expressed his gratitude to Presidency staff for their service to the president and country.

Also present at the farewell event were members of Cabinet, deputy ministers and Presidency officials.

Zuma last week Wednesday announced his resignation as state president with immediate effect last week..

In a 30-minute televised address from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 75-year-old Zuma said he disagreed with the way the ANC had shoved him towards an early exit after the election of Ramaphosa as party president in December, but would accept its orders.



On Thursday, Ramaphosa was elected as South Africa's fifth post-apartheid president by MPs in Parliament and was duly sworn in later the same day.

IOL