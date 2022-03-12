LOOK: Rival factions of Zulu royal family host two events to remember King Goodwill Zwelithini

Durban - Further fuelling the gaping divisions within the Zulu royal family, the two factions within the royal court went ahead with their plans to host different events to mark a year since the passing away of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. On Friday both factions pitched big marquees in anticipation of pulling the largest crowds.

Independent Media visited KwaKhethomthandayo palace outside Nongoma and found a group of people making intensive preparations for the cleansing ceremony. At the palace, the so-called Zulu royal rebels of Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and Prince Vulindlela, all half-siblings of the late king, is where they will host their cleansing ceremony on Saturday. Inside this palace, there was a group of men who were pitching up a huge white marquee in front of the main building.

WATCH: A group of men is erecting a huge marquee on the public arena of KwaKhangalemankengane royal palace in Nongoma. The palace is going to host a commemorative prayer to remember King Goodwill Zwelithini and de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini will attend it. @IOL pic.twitter.com/EHdm4GRrmN — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 11, 2022 Inside the kraal, the kraal of the palace, a group of men mainly in overalls were seen slaughtering cows in preparations for the main day. This was while another group of men was cutting the overgrown grass of the palace's arena and clearing all the overgrown ones inside and outside the palace.

Minutes after the arrival of Independent Media, one of the widows of the late King, Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza was chauffeured in using one of the Toyota Prados SUVs that were donated to the royal house by the KwaZulu-Natal government early this year. IOL honours the life and contribution of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu with this special commemorative digital magazine. It features moving personal tributes from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation; Jacob Zuma; Ela Gandhi; Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Cogta Minister; and Nigel Ward, on behalf of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The wonderful images accompanying each of these tributes are perfectly complemented by a stunning photo spread capturing the King’s life and passing.

This signalled that the Queen would attend the cleansing ceremony and snub the prayer to be hosted by de facto King Misuzulu and his prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, at the rival KwaKhangelamankengane palace, which is a few kilometres from KwaKhethomthandayo. VIDEO: De facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini is currently at Inkosi Albert Luthuli central hospital in Durban where his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away last year. Here, he and others will perform some sacred Zulu rituals. @IOL pic.twitter.com/6dPAwj9Rd4 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 Speaking to Independent Media on Friday, Prince Mbonisi, said their programme would go ahead as planned and did not know who would be their guests.

“You don't need an invitation to attend a gathering of your family. “All royal family members will attend. “I am sure you have seen the preparations at the palace.

“All is on track,” the prince said. Moving on to Kwakhangelamankengane, Independent Media also found similar intense preparations. A group of men was pitching a huge marquee at the palace's arena, which is used when there are big events like during the memorial service of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu in May last year.

Another hive of activity was the palace itself and its kraal where a group of men was busy with preparations, slaughtering and cleaning the kraal and its vicinity. Senior members of the royal family were seen moving about. King Misuzulu was not within the palace.

King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said all was on track regarding the big day and the king was looking forward to it. “This day (March 12) is very emotional and sacred for the king as it was the day he lost his father (King Goodwill Zwelithini). “The king does not want to speak a lot as he is still mourning and he has left everything to God,” he said.

It was not clear whether the KwaZulu-Natal government would attend either prayer. On Friday the office of the premier Sihle Zikalala, said he was going to attend another event in Pietermaritzburg, signalling that the government opted not to attend either of the events. [email protected]