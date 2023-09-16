The sombre mood at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral ended sorrowfully for some of his children who seemingly struggled to accept the reality that he is no more. Some of his children were seen battling to hold back tears as they performed the last burial rites of throwing the soil inside his grave at KwaPhindangene in Nkonjeni, near Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Amongst those who struggled to hold back tears were Toya Delazy, a UK-based South African artist who is the grandchild of Buthelezi. Immediately after the South African Defence Force (SANDF) completed its military honours, the family was asked to perform their last rites. Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi, the last-born daughter of Buthelezi and his wife, Princess Irene Mzila who is also late, could be seen staggering towards the grave, saluting her father.

She was comforted by her loved ones as she threw soil into the grave while weeping. Also struggling to contain her tears was Princess Phumzile. An emotional Princess Phumzile, under umbrella, and others after performing their last rites. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics Some who were visibly emotional included Advocate Nqaba Buthelezi, the legal eagle who has represented former President Jacob Zuma in some of his cases, including his maintenance case with his former wife, Thobeka Madiba.

Nqaba is also part of the legal team for Zuma’s corruption trial. Some of Buthelezi's grandchildren would occasionally salute him, muttering their goodbyes. “Shenge, Hamba kahle (goodbye) Shenge,” one of Buthelezi’s grandchildren was heard saying.

After the rites were done, the Buthelezi clan asked the media to leave so that they could perform some of their rituals without prying cameras. Noticeably so, as Buthelezi's coffin was being lowered, a wave of fog and light drizzle covered the Nkonjeni area where KwaPhindangene is located. Earlier, the skies were clear and the sun was scorching.