LOOK: Traffic cops get body cams and drones just in time for busy Easter weekend

DURBAN - TRAFFIC officers will now be issued with body cameras to support them in gathering evidence and improving conviction rates for violations of traffic laws.

This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who announced that the Road Traffic Management Corporation will also be investing in drones which will help in identifying hazards on the road as well as help officers identify reckless drivers and those driving at high speeds.

According to a statement from the Department of Transport, the cameras will be a useful tool in dealing with high levels of bribery by providing a factual account of events.

The official launch was held today in the North West ahead of the Easter weekend when high traffic volumes are expected.

The department said the RTMC has taken a giant leap towards reinventing law enforcement by introducing a lasting solution to many law enforcement problems in the form of a body-worn camera to be used by officers.