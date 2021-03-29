LOOK: Traffic cops get body cams and drones just in time for busy Easter weekend
DURBAN - TRAFFIC officers will now be issued with body cameras to support them in gathering evidence and improving conviction rates for violations of traffic laws.
This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who announced that the Road Traffic Management Corporation will also be investing in drones which will help in identifying hazards on the road as well as help officers identify reckless drivers and those driving at high speeds.
According to a statement from the Department of Transport, the cameras will be a useful tool in dealing with high levels of bribery by providing a factual account of events.
The official launch was held today in the North West ahead of the Easter weekend when high traffic volumes are expected.
The department said the RTMC has taken a giant leap towards reinventing law enforcement by introducing a lasting solution to many law enforcement problems in the form of a body-worn camera to be used by officers.
Traffic officers will now be issued with body cameras to support them in evidence gathering and improve conviction rate for violations of traffic laws. #RoadSafetyWayaWaya https://t.co/rqw5IUygYs pic.twitter.com/RvGH0uZOQO— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 29, 2021
RTMC will also be investing in drones to assist in identifying hazards on the roads, and to identify motorists who are driving recklessly and at unacceptable high speeds.#RoadSafetyWayaWaya https://t.co/rqw5IUygYs pic.twitter.com/OeY0r7g3Ro— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 29, 2021
“This use of e-enforcement will not only bring about much-needed relief to the fraternity but will also enhance road safety for all road users, especially motorists,” the statement read.
RTMC chief executive advocate Makhosini Msibi said the cameras would help to alleviate allegations of corruption.
“This should be welcomed by both road users and law enforcement. For evidence purposes, we now have footage and not hearsay evidence,” he said.
IOL