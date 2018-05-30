



The "Arch" was in top form, dispensing advice and offering cautiously optimistic encouragement to Ramaphosa whose presidency has been widely publicised as a "new dawn" after years of cronyism and graft under former president Jacob Zuma.





Tutu, who has been battling with health issues for a number of years, was in high spirits and opened the visit with a prayer.





“Know that we pray regularly for you & your colleagues. We hope that this is not a false dawn; it looks like we are on the way to becoming what we were intended to be.” Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa during his courtesy visit earlier today pic.twitter.com/hlYpHKutcW — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 31, 2018





Over the past few years, Tutu had been vocal about losing confidence in the ANC-led government. Ramaphosa apologised to the Nobel peace laureate for the events that led to his loss of confidence in the government and promised to work to correct the wrongs.





The Arch told Comrade President #Ramaphosa that he was overjoyed by the positive optimism since the election of the new leadership at the ANC’s 54th National Conference #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/MoklBDdMyt — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 31, 2018





Leah Tutu entertained the president by signing a hymn with the words "Send me Lord, lead me Lord, teach me Lord" - which ties in with the #ThumaMina campaign government launched earlier this month.









Tutu tweeted that it was a "joy to receive a courtesy visit from our President".





Ramaphosa was accompanied by Ebrahim Rasool, Western Cape ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and Zizi Kodwa.





Jacobs said: "It was important for the ANC leadership to go to Tutu to acknowledge the disappointment that the ANC caused him in the past and to also thank the Arch for his moral courage in raising uncomfortable truths."





Tutu also commended the president for his salary cut, Jacobs said, and commented that where other leaders take, this president is prepared to give.





On the Thuma Mina campaign, Tutu voiced concern at the dirtiness of some of the roads in Joburg and called on the ANC "to clean not just spiritually but also clean in front of our houses", Jacobs said.





