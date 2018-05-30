“Know that we pray regularly for you & your colleagues. We hope that this is not a false dawn; it looks like we are on the way to becoming what we were intended to be.” Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa during his courtesy visit earlier today pic.twitter.com/hlYpHKutcW
— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 31, 2018
The Arch told Comrade President #Ramaphosa that he was overjoyed by the positive optimism since the election of the new leadership at the ANC’s 54th National Conference #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/MoklBDdMyt
— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 31, 2018
Mama Leah sings #ThumaMina hymn for #President which means send me Lord , Lead me Lord and Teach me Lord
A post shared by Faiez Jacobs (@faiezjacobs) on
A joy to receive a courtesy visit from our President @CyrilRamaphosa. #SouthAfrica #PresidentRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/rL6Zku7gRF
— DesmondTutu Official (@TheDesmondTutu) May 31, 2018