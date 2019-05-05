Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters' rally not only kicked off with a bang inside the Orlando Stadium but outside, hundreds of supporters and entrepreneurs from the area used the opportunity to make a quick buck. At every corner, vendors stood on the pavement selling merchandise which ranged from the famous red berets to lanyards, caps, hats, blankets and flags.

Businessman Mpumi Ngwenya said berets and t-shirts were selling out fast ahead of the May 8 elections adding he would have to stock more merchandise in the next coming days.

Ngwenya added that although he would was outside making money, he wouldn't miss the address by the commander-in-chief Julius Malema.

EFF supporter and father of two Pathu Kahameli brought his young daughters to the stadium Vhuthela, 8 and Vhuthu 5.

"I want them to know that the struggle for land is not only ours but for the future generation. I want to teach them they too one day will have to step in and take control in ensuring that communities are no longer marginalised," he said.

Couple Sifiso and Tracy Kunene who drove from Dainfern, Fourways said they were highly impressed by the EFF's manifesto, particularly their policies on education, land and the economy.

"The reason why we are here is that we are doing this for our children. We are the bosses and our job is to hire new people that will try and deliver new change. It's the final push for the EFF and we are here to fully support them," Sifiso said while his wife added she admired the EFF's policies on women rights and emancipation.

Spotted outside walking alongside his friend was Thamsanqa Letshoo who is blind.

"The EFF is the only party which has a manifesto that speaks to the rights and the empowerment of people living with disabilities. This rally marks the end of the suffering we have been subjected to by the ANC government. The time has come for us to be afforded jobs," he said while his friend Refilwe Mokoka said the Malema was transcending all boundaries and that everyone had to come out in their numbers to vote.

Bongani Gumede and Zanele Zulu alongside a group of their friends from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga held posters with a message reading "EFF RIP GOGO" saying they had come to mourn with Malema over the passing of his grandmother Sarah.

Lettie Mohlakeng who brought his daughter and eight-month-old grandson Kgomotso said the arrived early morning from Eldorado Park. "I sell children's merchandise and everything else."

She, however, said she has not decided which party she would be voting for.

"I'm wearing EFF close because I'm selling this merchandise but it doesn't mean I will vote for them. My vote is my secret. I sell whatever merchandise any party supporters want from me," she said.

Apart from merchandise, truck foods and dancers filled the pavement and created the fun ambience outside the stadium.

