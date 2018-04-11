Johannesburg. ANC 54th National Conference (ANC Elective conference), Johannesburg Expo Centre, NASREC and date 2017/12/ 15 Tony Yengeni Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela and Andrew Mlangeni at the ANC National Conference in NaSREC picture Ayanda Ndamane/African New agency/ANA

Soweto - The ANC must honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela through ensuring that resolutions on free education and radical transformation are implemented, says ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni.

Yengeni said it was not enough to just honour Madikizela-Mandela through speeches but her ideals should followed by the ANC.

“Comrades it’s not nice to mourn comrade Winnie through speeches, her spirit must drive us to implement free education and see the nationalisation of the reserve bank,” he said.

“This radical economic transformation must mean that those companies that steal from our people must be taken to prison. A white man steals billions but they are not taken to jail.”

Yengeni was speaking at the ANC Women’s League memorial service in Soweto on Thursday.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Winnie Mandela memorial service at Regina Mundi in Soweto. Video: Zintle Mahlati/Politics Hub

Madikizela-Mandela served as the ANC Women’s League President in 90s.

Yengeni said Madikizela was a hero not only for South Africa but for the world.

“Comrade Winnie was huge in the continent of Africa and the world. She’s a hero to many. She fought the enemy not matter what, she met the enemy. They were scared of her,” said Yengeni.

“Comrade Winnie fought many battles within the ANC. Some of those battles she won and some she lost.”

He said Madikizela-Mandela was often unfairly criticized especially by some within the ANC.

“Even today when she is close to Julius, some leaders of the ANC attacked her,” he said.

“We need to acknowledge Winnie’s role in Umkhonto we Sizwe. She played a big role. Some went overseas and came back into her arms,” said Yengeni.



Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Politics Hub