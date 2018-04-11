Soweto - The ANC must honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela through ensuring that resolutions on free education and radical transformation are implemented, says ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni.
Yengeni said it was not enough to just honour Madikizela-Mandela through speeches but her ideals should followed by the ANC.
“Comrades it’s not nice to mourn comrade Winnie through speeches, her spirit must drive us to implement free education and see the nationalisation of the reserve bank,” he said.
“This radical economic transformation must mean that those companies that steal from our people must be taken to prison. A white man steals billions but they are not taken to jail.”
Yengeni was speaking at the ANC Women’s League memorial service in Soweto on Thursday.
Madikizela-Mandela served as the ANC Women’s League President in 90s.
Yengeni said Madikizela was a hero not only for South Africa but for the world.
“Comrade Winnie was huge in the continent of Africa and the world. She’s a hero to many. She fought the enemy not matter what, she met the enemy. They were scared of her,” said Yengeni.
“Comrade Winnie fought many battles within the ANC. Some of those battles she won and some she lost.”
He said Madikizela-Mandela was often unfairly criticized especially by some within the ANC.
“Even today when she is close to Julius, some leaders of the ANC attacked her,” he said.
“We need to acknowledge Winnie’s role in Umkhonto we Sizwe. She played a big role. Some went overseas and came back into her arms,” said Yengeni.
Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on Saturday.
