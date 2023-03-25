Zululand - Councillors in Zululand are living in fear following the shooting of the bodyguard of Swelakhe Shelembe, a DA councillor who is the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) chairperson in the Zululand district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The bodyguard is fighting for his life.

Shelembe is also the chief whip of the DA and its caucus leader in the Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality - it is one of the five local municipalities making up the Zululand district municipality - and he is known for his many scathing reports exposing corruption. NEWS: Councillors in Zululand are living in fear following the shooting of the bodyguard of Solakhe Shelembe, a DA councillor who is the MPAC chair in the Zululand district municipality. The municipality is being highly contested by the ANC-NFP alliance against the IFP. @IOL pic.twitter.com/pjdKm5Wa3M — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 24, 2023 The district municipality is in the spotlight as it is being heavily contested by the ANC-NFP-EFF alliance against the IFP and the DA. The bodyguard was shot on Thursday last week while driving Shelembe’s car and he is currently in hospital fighting for his life.

After being tipped off about the incident which has been kept under wraps while the police are investigating it, IOL contacted Shelembe who confirmed it. He said he was not at liberty to disclose all the information except to say the incident happened at Mpophomeni outside Pietermaritzburg. He said the bodyguard was on his way to his parental home in Mpendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

“I gave him my car to go home. When he got to Mpophomeni he had a detour to see a relative who lives there. “It was during that brief stop that they pounced and shot at him while he was with his relative and he was rushed to hospital where he is currently booked. “The matter was reported to the police and it is being investigated,” Shelembe said.

After the incident, some councillors within the Zululand district municipality are now living in fear. One councillor from the NFP said on Friday that after the incident, he asked for bodyguards from the municipality and his request has not been responded to. “Every councillor, including myself, is now living in fear after this incident. I have asked for bodyguards.

“They have not provided me with them except telling me that they have received the letter regarding my request,” the councillor, who asked not to be named, said. Shelembe provided IOL with a case number, but the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS media office did not respond when asked to confirm it. [email protected]