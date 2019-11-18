Lord Peter Hain to testify at State Capture Inquiry









Former British MP Lord Peter Hain. Picture: Dylan Martinez/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA Archives) Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear evidence from former British MP Lord Peter Hain on Monday morning. Hain, who is said to have a history of being an anti-apartheid activist, is likely to testify on the complicity of international companies in the state capture project led by the Gupta family. He has over the years been very vocal in seeking sanctions against the Guptas for the looting of state-owned companies. He had highlighted the role played by international firms such as Bell Pottinger in assisting the Gupta family in a public relations campaign when the heat around the family's corruption was starting to grow. Hain will also likely focus on other institutions such as banks which had supported the family. The commission said in a statement, earlier this month, that Hain had volunteered to give evidence.

Last month, he had written to UK finance minister Sajid Javid and requested that he follow the USA's steps in imposing sanctions against the Guptas and their associates.

The USA department of treasury imposed sanctions against the family and its associates.

He had also asked that Javid request that India and Dubai be asked to also impose sanctions against the family as they also reside in these countries.

"Just as US Treasury sanctions forbid US entities from doing business with the family or handling their assets, so I ask that all UK entities be instructed to impose the same ban. These UK entities include London-based banks like HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of Baroda, which in recent years facilitated money laundering by the Guptas and which I exposed in the House of Lords late in 2017 and early 2018."

The commission resumes at 10am.

Political Bureau