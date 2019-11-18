Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear evidence from former British MP Lord Peter Hain on Monday morning.
Hain, who is said to have a history of being an anti-apartheid activist, is likely to testify on the complicity of international companies in the state capture project led by the Gupta family.
He has over the years been very vocal in seeking sanctions against the Guptas for the looting of state-owned companies. He had highlighted the role played by international firms such as Bell Pottinger in assisting the Gupta family in a public relations campaign when the heat around the family's corruption was starting to grow.
Hain will also likely focus on other institutions such as banks which had supported the family.
The commission said in a statement, earlier this month, that Hain had volunteered to give evidence.