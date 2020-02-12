Parliament - The chief operating officer of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), Philemon Letwaba, has agreed to take leave until the beginning of March amid allegations of corruption involving millions of rands in charity funds, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Wednesday.
"The Democratic Alliance has reliably learnt that... Philemon Letwaba has taken voluntary leave with immediate effect until March 1, 2020," DA trade and industry spokesman Dean Macpherson said.
"This comes after the NLC has finally relented from pressure from the DA and the public that an independent forensic audit must be conducted into the crisis-hit commission over dodgy payments to friends and family, including the wife of the COO."
The department of trade and industry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.
Macpherson said granting Letwaba leave with immediate effect was a "step in the right direction" but that trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel should go further and fire the NLC board, and place the entity under administration.