Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana has branded a SA Revenue Service (Sars) move to attach his assets as vindictive, unethical and an attempt to "intimidate" him to abandon his appearance at the state capture inquiry.
Earlier, Daily Maverick reported that Sars had obtained warrants of execution to attach two luxury vehicles and "other moveable property" belonging to Montana over unpaid taxes of around R1.8 million.
According to the news site, the warrants were issued after Sars obtained a judgment against Montana in the North Gauteng High Court and instruct the sheriff to attach moveable property owned by the former Prasa boss, stored at two of the six upmarket properties owned or associated with Montana.
Montana said in a statement the action by Sars was not unexpected, saying it had been going on for the past two years.
"I owe the taxman an amount of around R1.6m arising from the sale of two properties – capital gains tax (CGT). Sars had brought this to my attention through my tax adviser.