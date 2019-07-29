Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has indicated his intention to take the stand at the Zondo commission where he promises to lift a lid on fraud. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

Johannesburg - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has indicated his intention to take the stand at the Zondo commission into state capture where he promises to lift a lid on fraud and corruption allegations within the passenger rail entity. In a leaked letter which he written to commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – dated 26 July – Montana said he wanted to make submission to the commission in relation to his tenure at the state-owned entity from 2005. He served as a board member at SA Rail Commuter Corporation (as it was then called) until 2015 when he was removed from his post as CEO.

Montana took over as Prasa CEO in 2010 and the entity has been subject to a string of controversies due to mismanagement of funds, including the R265-billion purchase of Spanish trains which were later found to be unsuitable for South African rails.

Montana said he would address various controversies around himself and Prasa, including revealing those at the centre of the company’s demise, fraud and corruption in Prasa’s procurement of goods and services, the investigations that were launched and the role of ANC leaders in the maleficence.

“My various submissions will show, inter alia, that the reversal of the gains made in our passenger rail sector and the ultimately the demise of Prasa over the past four years is directly linked to a mapojor battle for control of Prasa’s Rolling Stock Fleet Renewal Programme (RSFRP) to the tune of R53-billion but that could exceed R60-billion by the end of Gibela contract.

“In addition, I will demonstrate that those making allegations of state capture or corruption are in fact the most corrupt. Prasa was never captured by any of the forces during my tenure,” Montana said.

He said he would be able to avail himself to testify in mid-August.

Political Bureau