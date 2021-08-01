Lutendo Sigogo, one of SA’s top legal minds, has died

Johannesburg - One of the legal minds, Lutendo Sigogo, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist in the selection of Shamila Batohi as head of the NPA, has died. Sigogo was among a group of prominent individuals who in October 2018 were tasked to interview various candidates for the position of national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

His death was confirmed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, said the JSC has learned with deep shock and sadness of the untimely passing of one of its revered commissioners. Born in December 1972, Sigogo obtained B Proc, LLB and LLM degrees from the Universities of Venda and Limpopo in 1994, 1996 and 2001 respectively.

He started his legal career as a candidate attorney in 1995 to 1997. Following his admission as an attorney, Sigogo served as a professional assistant in the law firm Khathu Mulovhedzi for six months. In 1999 he became a Director of Mathobo, Rambau and Sigogo Incorporated, a position he held until he died. “After more than 20 years of successful practice, Mr Sigogo was appointed as an Acting Judge of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, where he served for 44 weeks.

“During his acting stint, he wrote seminal judgments of great quality. Having enjoyed his acting stint and with a strong desire to serve the people of South Africa, Mr Sigogo raised his hand to be considered as a candidate for permanent appointment as a Judge of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court,” Mpofu said. “His nomination was to be considered at the forthcoming sitting of the JSC,” he said. “Death has truly robbed the people of South Africa of not just a practitioner but a true leader in the legal profession,” Mpofu said.

“That Mr Sigogo was a leader is illustrated by the various leadership positions he held in legal bodies including as the president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces in 2017; chairperson of the Finance and HR Committee of the Legal Practice Council; chairperson of the Enforcement Committee of the BBBEE Commission; president of the Black Lawyers Association; and chairperson of the Thohoyandou Attorneys Association.” “He was appointed to the JSC by the president of the Republic of South Africa in July 2019 as one of the two members representing the attorneys’ profession. He was not only a member of the JSC but also a member of the screening committee of the JSC tasked with the compilation of a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed by the JSC. “During the two years as a commissioner, Mr Sigogo discharged his duties with extreme diligence. He acquitted himself with great distinction and was held in high esteem by his fellow commissioners, staff of the commission and the profession at large. He will be fondly remembered as a collegial, humble and well-respected practitioner,” Mpofu said.