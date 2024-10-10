Lwazi Mahlangu’s permanent appointment as Deputy Director General at Public Works Department welcomed

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson on Wednesday welcomed the Cabinet’s permanent appointment of Lwazi Mahlangu as the Deputy Director-General for Governance, Risk, and Compliance within the department. Mahlangu had been acting in the role since 2022.

His appointment is part of the Minister's broader initiative to fill key vacancies that have persisted for several years, often resulting in interim officials. “Mahlangu’s appointment will go a long way in bringing leadership and stability to a critical division within the department as we work to build a strong foundation to end corruption and improve service delivery,” Macpherson said. He highlighted Mahlangu's extensive experience, noting that he had earned the respect of public officials during his time in the acting role.

In addition to this key appointment, Macpherson has implemented several other reforms aimed at enhancing the department's functionality. “Together with other actions we are taking in the department, such as the re-advertisement of Deputy Director-General positions and the reform of the Human Resources Department, I believe that we are building a professional public service,” he said. Since taking office, Macpherson has moved swiftly to stabilise the public service.

He appointed Carmen-Joy Abrahams as Acting Deputy Director-General of Corporate Services to address concerns over irregular practices. Abrahams has also been tasked with conducting a skills audit of the Senior Management Service to ensure that the department has the expertise needed to fulfil its mandate effectively. “No department can function without a dedicated and competent professional service, and this is key under my leadership,” Macpherson said.

Following the closure of applications for additional senior positions, Macpherson confirmed that the department would expedite the interview process and present outcomes to the Cabinet promptly. “There is truly a new energy within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to stabilise the department and improve service delivery,” he said. “We will build on this momentum to implement meaningful reforms, turning South Africa into a construction site and using public assets for public good.”