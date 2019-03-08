Deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Mike Mabuyakhulu. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mike Mabuyakhulu, says his step in temporarily recusing himself from the party’s provincial list of nominated leaders to head to the legislature after the May 8 elections, was not a result of pressure nor a public relations stunt. He told the media yesterday that his request to the party to temporarily recuse him from the provincial list until he had dealt with pending allegations against him that were before the courts of law, stemmed from his own “moral conviction and political consciousness”.

Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering for his alleged role in the R28million North Sea Jazz Festival which was supposed to happen in 2012 but never took place, with the funds allegedly being pocketed by him and 15 other accused.

“The issue of stepping aside did not come from any pressure from anybody, it was simply a personal and voluntary decision that I came to by myself, personally,” Mabuyakhulu said.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the ANC’s KZN provincial secretary, said Mabuyakhulu’s decision was not from a feeling of being tainted or a PR exercise.

Political Bureau