Mabuza backs Ramaphosa on decision on intention to suspend police chief

Deputy President David Mabuza has come out in support of the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to give the police chief the notice of suspension. This comes after the Presidency confirmed on Thursday that national police commissioner Khehla Sitole has been given 14 days to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Sitole had failed to cooperate with a probe of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into the grabber. Sitole had also lost a court case regarding the matter. While campaigning in Tshwane on Thursday, Mabuza said he had no reason to doubt the decision of Ramaphosa to give the police head the notice to suspend him pending the board of inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

“The decision rests with the president and I am not going to challenge the observation of the president. I always believe in his wisdom and is a man that is really above petty conflicts. If he takes a decision it means there is a real reason why he takes that decision,” said Mabuza. Political parties have also entered the fray and said tensions between Police Minister Bheki Cele and Sitole have been simmering for a while. They said the two had been locked in a bitter struggle over the last three years.