Mabuza blames load shedding on Eskom’s ageing infrastructure

Deputy President David Mabuza says Eskom was dealing with the issue of load shedding after it hit the country again. He said the problem was that of old power plants, which had to be maintained. “The fact of the matter is our plants are getting old every day. Some of them are very old,” said Mabuza. He said there was planned maintenance and unplanned maintenance. These things cause a disruption in the system and leads to load shedding.

“If a power station is disrupted or is (undertaking) unplanned (maintenance) we lose that energy,” said Mabuza.

What Eskom will do is reliability maintenance because that maintenance would shorten the period of load shedding.

He said the power utility has also reduced its massive debt of R488 billion to R464bn.

This is due to efforts to recover the funds to those who owe it.

“I have said in my answer that the debt has gone down from R488bn to R464bn because of recovery efforts that Eskom is putting in place that those who are owing must pay,” said Mabuza.

POLITICAL BUREAU