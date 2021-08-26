Mabuza calls for early warning system against violence

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Deputy President David Mabuza has told MPs that they want to set up an early warning system to be able to detect incidents, like the violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mabuza, who is answering questions in the National Council of Provinces, said they did not want to be caught off guard by unrest in future. He said efforts were under way to ensure that the security cluster was prepared for events of this nature in future. Mabuza said they were aware that the riots caused destruction amounting to billions of rand in KZN and Gauteng, and the two provinces were on the road to recovery.

He said a lot of work would need to be done to get the economy back on track in the two provinces. “We are strengthening ourselves. We want to assure society and the public that this won’t happen again, we will be ready next time around,” said Mabuza. He also told the Chamber that committees of Parliament had done well in conducting investigations into the riots in KZN and Gauteng.

But they want to be ready for any similar events in future. Defence Minister Thandi Modise also told Parliament this week that they want to create an intermediary force, which comprises soldiers and police, to be able to respond quickly to violence. She said this would not be unique to South Africa, as other countries have similar forces.