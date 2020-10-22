Mabuza calls on law enforcement agencies to act on Covid-19 corruption

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Deputy President David Mabuza has called on law enforcement agencies to take action against those behind the looting of Covid-19 funds. He said the government would not allow the stealing of resources that were needed in the fight against the pandemic. In recent weeks, the Hawks have made a number of arrests of those implicated Covid-19 corruption. The Auditor-General had also made damming findings against the theft in the Unemployment Insurance Fund with monies paid to wrong beneficiaries. However, the government has come out in support of the investigations into this by various agencies.

Mabuza told Parliament on Thursday, during question time, that the law must take its course and they will not allow the looting that took place.

He said the country had needed money to fight the outbreak of the virus.

This was for the equipment to deal with this situation.

"We are not happy that money got lost due to corruption. We have spoken about this and give law enforcement agencies (support) to act on this. We are going to respond to these weaknesses," said Mabuza.

He said they will tighten measures and prevent corruption in their systems.

He said they will not allow corruption to destroy the country. It was the responsibility of government to fight corruption whenever it rears its ugly head.

They would not tolerate any theft and Covid-19 has opened the eyes of government to build strong systems and tighten measures to prevent corruption, he said.

A number of government agencies have been roped in to investigate Covid-19 corruption.

The SIU has tabled its report to the President while the Auditor-General will release his second report next month.

ANA