Johannesburg - The decision to place SAA under business rescue was in the interests of its workers and to avoid allowing the national airline to close, Deputy President David Mabuza said on Tuesday.
Mabuza was addressing more than 750 SACP members at their special national congress at Kempton Park on Tuesday. He also took responsibility for the appointment of Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter.
“It was not the president’s (Cyril Ramaphosa) decision to place SAA under business rescue. It was a decision of the collective.”
He also said that the decision to appoint De Ruyter was taken by the government deployment committee, saying it was in line with the vision of non-racialism. He made these remarks following an outcry from SACP senior leaders that they were not consulted on key appointments to state organs and government.
According to Mabuza, the appointment was one of the measures to rescue the ailing state-owned entities (SOE) and to reduce unemployment.