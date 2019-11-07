Mabuza denies claim Gordhan refused to answer written questions from EFF









Deputy President David Mabuza during an question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday. Photo: Kopano Tlape/GCIS. Parliament - Deputy President David Mabuza has denied that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has refused to answer written questions from the EFF. This was after EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause told Mabuza during the question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday and accused Gordhan of ignoring their letters. She said the EFF had written four letters to Gordhan on his relationship with a law firm and the appointment of a chief executive at Mango. But Mabuza said these were private letters to the minister by the EFF and not sent through the channels of Parliament on written questions to Ministers. “There is a defined relationship governed by the rules and the Constitution. I cannot come here as I wish. It’s compulsory for me to stand here. I cannot say anything if you have written private letters to each other. If you write to one another outside the realm of this House how will I know,” asked Mabuza.

He said the best way for the EFF to ensure the written question was answered is to follow the procedures laid down by Parliament.

But Mokause insisted that these were official letters.

ANC MP Jomo Nyambi said they cannot turn a question and answer session with Mabuza into a complaint forum by the EFF.

Mabuza also said there was no letter that came to his office about the matter.

“From time to time I am working with the NCOP and National Assembly. I know which minister has not responded to which question. Probably next time let’s formalise the complaining system. The procedure that you are using in this House to channel questions to Ministers, the president and the deputy president is a procedure we are all well acquainted to. It will be difficult to find out if anything happens outside these procedures,” said Mabuza.

He said he can only account to formal written questions to ministers.

He said there were updates in Cabinet on written questions to ministers.

Political Bureau