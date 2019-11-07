Parliament - Deputy President David Mabuza has denied that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has refused to answer written questions from the EFF.
This was after EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause told Mabuza during the question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday and accused Gordhan of ignoring their letters.
She said the EFF had written four letters to Gordhan on his relationship with a law firm and the appointment of a chief executive at Mango.
But Mabuza said these were private letters to the minister by the EFF and not sent through the channels of Parliament on written questions to Ministers.
“There is a defined relationship governed by the rules and the Constitution. I cannot come here as I wish. It’s compulsory for me to stand here. I cannot say anything if you have written private letters to each other. If you write to one another outside the realm of this House how will I know,” asked Mabuza.