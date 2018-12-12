Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan held a consultative meeting with President Salva Kiir of the Republic of South Sudan. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS.

PORT ELIZABETH - South African Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the Johnny Makhathini Diplomatic Guesthouse in Pretoria. Mabuza, who is special envoy to South Sudan, and Kiir discussed the peace deal signed in September 2018, as well as prospects for stability and development in the restive country.

"The two leaders further discussed progress made towards the establishment of the transitional government of national unity as envisioned in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS)," the Presidency said in a statement.

The peace deal, signed by all parties and stakeholders, is a "roadmap towards the cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, building of institutions of democracy as well as lasting peace and stability in South Sudan".

Mabuza met with Kenya, Uganda and Sudan Heads of State and Government last week to discuss efforts towards building lasting peace and stability in the newest state, South Sudan.

The three countries are key member states of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development.

African News Agency (ANA)